"It was distressing but we're alright": Sunderland Post Office boss speaks about armed raid terror

Staff at the Sunderland Post Office which was the subject of an attempted armed robbery have spoken about the raid.

Police are continuing to question two men arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at Ford Post Office yesterday.

Police sealed off a section of Hylton Road after the attempted armed robbery at Ford Post Office.

Two men, one carrying a firearm, entered the premises, in Hylton Road, at about 4.50pm and demanded cash.

When the staff member refused to hand over any money, one of the men discharged the weapon before the pair fled empty-handed.

The men left the scene in a car that was later found abandoned in St Luke's Road. Police also recovered the firearm used in the raid and discarded clothing, believed to have been worn by the offenders in the same street.

Earlier this morning, police arrested two men - aged 31 and 45 - in Garfield Street, Pallion, on suspicion of robbery.

Meanwhile, staff at the Post Office bravely opened up their business this morning.



Speaking from behind shattered safety glass at the counter, Rob Forster, who runs the post office with wife Joanne, said the couple were 'fine' after their terrifying ordeal.



He said: "We are fine. It was distressing at the time, but we're alright.



"There is obviously a bit of damage - they shot a shotgun in here.



"We've heard the police have arrested someone."

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 768 160117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.