It's a fair cop! Sunderland dealer sold drugs to undercover policewoman - because he found her attractive

A dealer has been put behind bars after selling drugs to an undercover cop - because he thought she was attractive.

On five different days Colin Smith supplied the officer, who was posing as an addict called Joanne, with wraps of heroin.

Newcastle Crown Court heard an undercover operation had been set up by police to target dealers in Sunderland city centre.

Smith, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, admitted supplying a class A drug on the basis he believed Joanne, was an "attractive" addict who was "persistent" in her requests for heroin.

His basis of plea states "She was persistent in her request. She was attractive, he decided to help her with her problem."

The court heard because of the attraction he felt, Smith also offered to help the undercover officer with housing and medication problems she claimed to be having.

Mr Recorder Ben Nolan QC sentenced the 29-year-old to two-and-a-half years behind bars.

The judge told him: "You submitted a basis of plea that you thought that the undercover officer, Joanne, was a drug addict who was having difficulty getting the drugs she wanted.

"She was persistent, she was attractive, and you decided to help her with her problem."

Smith, who was a user but is now drug free, complained from the dock after the prison sentence was passed.

He said: "I have made a massive effort to turn my life around.

"She requested it, I did refuse a few times."

Despite his protests, Smith was told by the judge that his jail term would not be changed.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court the police operation was set up in September last year and resulted in a number of arrests.

Mr Wardlaw said: "He was a street dealer and is to be dealt with separately from people higher up the drugs hierarchy in Sunderland city centre.

"As a result of intelligence, the undercover police officer, Joanne, came into contact with the defendant at the beginning of September.

"They were talking and exchanged telephone numbers and details."

The court heard the conversations resulted in Smith selling heroin, in a £20 wrap at the most, to the undercover officer on five separate days in September and October.

Mr Wardlaw added: "It was five occasions over a two week period.

"In addition to supplying the officer with heroin, he stated he would be able to obtain cocaine or crack cocaine for her.

"During the time, she was in company with the defendant, he was also supplying to other people and he would mention drugs supply on previous days.

"He is a street dealer."

Alec Burns, defending said Smith was reluctant but did agree to supply the officer with heroin on five different days.

Mr Burns added: "The fact the defendant found her attractive is, perhaps, supported by her own evidence in that he tried to help her with her housing and her methadone script.

"He didn't want to get her crack cocaine. She was persistent about it and he said he could get some but he never actually did that."

Mr Burns said Smith moved home in an attempt to change his behaviour and stay out of trouble.