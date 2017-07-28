Inquest over murdered Sunderland grandad’s death is closed

The inquest into the death of a grandad murdered in his own home has been formally closed.

Former special constable David Wilson, 49, was stabbed to death at his Southwick flat in the early hours of December 14, 2014.

Daniel Johnson who was convicted of David Wilson's murder. Picture: Northumbria Police.

Prolific criminal Daniel Johnson, 21, was convicted of his murder earlier this month and sentenced to serve at least 23 years behind bars.

The court also heard during the trial Johnson had mugged Mr Wilson’s partner, Scott Hoyle, in the street and then used his keys to get into the couple’s flat, where he carried out the killing.

Johnson took a knife from the kitchen before attacking Mr Wilson, who was asleep in his bed.

After leaving the flat, Johnson then used Mr Wilson’s phone to call 999 and ask for a lift home to Gateshead.

David Wilson's daughter Tara.

Johnson had been at a house party close by.

After being mugged, Mr Hoyle went to hospital and to the police station then picked up some spare keys before returning home.

It was then he found Mr Wilson lying on the blood soaked bed.

At Sunderland Coroner’s Court, city coroner Derek Winter formally closed the inquest into Mr Wilson’s death at a short hearing.

“I was notified from the crown court that a person has now been convicted of Mr Wilson’s murder,” said Mr Winter.

“All of the evidence in the case was aired at that trial and there are no outstanding issues to be explored.

“My decision is that I do not intend to re-open that inquest, and I will notify the registrars accordingly.”

During Johnson’s trial, Mr Wilson’s grieving daughter Tara spoke in a victim impact statement about the heartbreak the loss of her dad has caused the whole family.

She said her dad, who was a former shopping centre manager and ticket inspector as well as being a special police constable for six years, was a “fun and positive” man.

Miss Wilson said Christmases at her home, with her family and young children, will always be marred by memories of the murder and the fact her dad will not get to see his grandchildren grow up or be there at her forthcoming wedding.

Miss Wilson said her father was “excited” about his relationship with Mr Hoyle and that he had found someone to settle down with.