Heartless burglar who taunted OAP victim gets seven-year jail sentence

A cruel raider who taunted an 88-year-old cancer victim about stealing her wedding ring has been put behind bars.

Richard Davison had pushed his way into the pensioner's home then ransacked every room as she sat on a stool in her kitchen looking on in fear.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the heartless 31-year-old smoked a cigarette and helped himself to milk from the victim's fridge while making sure he had stolen all she had.

During the break-in, he helped himself to jewellery, cash and personal belongings, including a bank card, then demanded his frightened victim's PIN number, which she gave him.

In a final act of contempt towards the old woman, who is in constant pain due to cancer, Davison told her he had taken her wedding ring, which he would give back if she gave him more money, which he knew she did not have.

Before he left her home, Davison, who had targeted a 63-year-old victim in a similar raid an hour before, pulled her phone from the socket so she would be unable to call the police.

Davison, of Victoria Terrace, Bedlington, Northumberland, admitted two charges of burglary.

Miss Recorder Jo Kidd sentenced him to seven and a half years behind bars.

The judge told him: "You behaved with total contempt towards her, lighting a cigarette, going to her fridge, drinking from her fridge.

"You made persistent demands for money and then, in a final act of cruelty, told her you had taken her wedding ring and in order for her to get it back she would need to give you more money."

The court heard Davison was arrested soon after the break-in, and a lot of the victim's property, including her engagement ring, was returned to her, but it remains unclear if she got the wedding ring back.

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh told the court Davison targeted his first victim on August 7 while she was getting ready to go to bed.

When the woman, who lives alone and is less than 5ft tall, answered his late-night knock on the door, he forced his way in and knocked her to the floor.

The victim tried to put up a fight as he searched her belongings, but was left "really shaken" afterwards.

It was around an hour later he knocked on the second victm's door and, again, pushed his way in.

Miss Haigh told the court: "She managed to keep her balance and got to a stool near the kitchen."

The court heard the victim, who also lives alone, sat in the same place while Davison pulled out drawers, searched cupboards and simply helped himself to whatever he wanted.

Miss Haigh added: "He started smoking a cigarette. She asked him to put it out because she did not like smoking. He went to her fridge and took milk, and started drinking the milk in front of her.

"He told her not to phone the police until 30 minutes after he had left and also told her he had her wedding ring and she would have to give him some more money if she wanted it back."

Tom Finch, defending, said Davison "was not thinking straight" as a result of falling out with his girlfriend.

Mr Finch said Davison had acted on impulse and that elderly victims had not been a deliberate target, which the judge rejected.