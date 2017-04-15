Grass fires a drain on resources say police

Police in East Durham are urging people to come forward with information about grass fires.

Firefighters from Peterlee were called to Horden's Lime Kiln Gill this afternoon where a piece of land had been set ablaze.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police, said: "These deliberate grass fires are a drain on already stretched resources and could lead to serious injury or even death, as well as destroying habitat, flora and fauna in an area of Special Scientific Interest.

"If you have any information on those responsible for these grass fires, please call 101."