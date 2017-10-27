Gas blast used to explode cash machine in suspected raid, police reveal

Police investigating the cash machine explosion which rocked a North East town have revealed gas was used to blow up the ATM.

Neighbours said trees were flattened and houses shook when the cash machine in Darlington exploded early yesterday morning.

Durham Constabulary said suspects used an "explosive device" and caused "significant damage" in what officers suspected was a raid attempting to gain access to the contents of the machine.

Now Inspector Chris Knox, from Darlington Neighbourhood Police Team, has revealed gas was used to cause the explosion.

He said: “Following our ongoing investigation into yesterday’s explosion at a cash machine in Darlington, I can confirm that we now believe the blast was caused by gas which was ignited.

“Officers are continuing to follow up a number of lines of enquiry and I would once again like to reassure residents that this was a targeted and isolated incident.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, which took place at 1.20am, to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 20 of October 26.”