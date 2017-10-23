Four remain on bail over murder

Four people remain on bail following the murder of a Sunderland man six months on from the killing.

Barry Solomon, 42, was killed on the evening of Saturday, April 22, at his home in Kemble Square in the Downhill area of the city.

Flowers left outside a house in Kemble Square, Downhill, where Barry Solomon was pronounced dead.

Shortly after his death, detectives announced they were treating it as murder, with scenes of crime officers seen collecting evidence at the house where his body was found in the days after.

A 39-year-old woman and three male youths were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed.

And Northumbria Police have now confirmed that the four remain on bail pending further investigations.

A number of touching floral tributes were left to Mr Solomon outside his house following his death.

Police officers at the property in Kemble Square, Downhill, Sunderland.

A card left within the flowers read: “To my brother Baz, gonna miss you so much.

“Love you with all my life and heart. Gone but never forgotten.

“RIP Baz love ya big sister.”

Another tribute on the card read: “Gone far too soon. “RIP Barry, from Uncle Billy and Martha.”

In the aftermath of the incident, people living in the area spoke of their shock at Mr Solomon’s death.

“The people who had lived there can’t have been in more than six months,” said one man who lives just a few doors away from the house.

“There seemed to be things going on quite often, so it was noisy.

Another person living nearby added: “Everyone’s seen the police about in the street for the past couple of days.

“It’s not the nicest area, but there isn’t usually much trouble either, so the police aren’t around that often.”