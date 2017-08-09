Four convicted at end of Sunderland dad murder trial

Four people have been found guilty of their parts in the death of a Sunderland dad who died nine months after being brutally attacked in violence plotted by his ex girlfriend over a £30 debt.

Micheal Young and Daniel Mould launched a joint attack on much-loved Michael Stead outside his Millfield home in March last year.

Brady Street, in the Millfield area of the city, where Mr Stead lived and sustained his ultimately fatal injuries.

During a trial, Newcastle Crown Court heard how the defendants blamed each other for the murder.

But a jury of seven women and five men found Mould, 26, guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit GBH with intent.

Young, 26, also stood trial on a charge of murder but, after the jury failed to convict him, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter - which was accepted by prosecutors.

The victim's ex-lover, Leanne Mould, 34, has also been convicted in relation to the murder after jurors heard how she plotted the violence over a £30 debt and allegations of infidelity.

Miss Mould, alongside Young, Mould and Trevor Creighton had an angry confrontation with the victim outside his home at around 9pm on March 21 last year.

The court heard how a second stand-off took place around an hour and a half later when Young and Daniel Mould, who were armed, launched the murderous attack.

The dad-of-three suffered extensive head fractures and a bleed on the brain after the two defendants beat him with a hammer and a knife sharpener in Brady Street.

Mr Stead, 34, was left in a vegetative state until he passed away in hospital on December 28 last year.

Jurors heard how a witness told police she saw Young walking away from the scene, saying "we've killed him, we've killed him".

During the trial, prosecutor David Brooke told the court: "There was a confrontation at about 10.30pm with Michael Stead outside his home.

"That involved Daniel Mould, Trevor Creighton and, at that time, Michael Young as well, at a time when Leanne Mould was also present.

"The prosecution say the three male defendants left after an initial incident, where there was some form of confrontation.

"Then, Daniel Mould and Michael Young, the first two defendants, came back to the scene and it was then they inflicted injuries on Michael Stead in an attack that ultimately led to his death."

Leanne Mould and Creighton were found guilty of conspiracy to commit GBH with intent.

Daniel Mould, of Chester Terrace North, Leanne Mould, of Brady Street, Creighton, of Lumley Street, and Young, of Rutherglen Road, all Sunderland, are due to be sentenced on Friday.