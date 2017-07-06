Four charged with murder after Wearside man dies in hit and run

Four people have appeared in court accused of a hit-and-run murder.

Liam Carr, 18, Gareth Bainbridge, 38, along with two youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of killing Gary Wood, who was knocked down by a car in Seaham Road, Houghton, on June 2.



The 42-year-old old died five days later.



At Newcastle Crown Court all four appeared in the dock and via video link to HMP Durham, accused of murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent on another alleged victim.



Bainbridge and one of the youths pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.



The other two defendants were not asked to enter their pleas at this stage.



One of the youths also pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy charge. The other three defendants were not asked to enter their pleas to that charge at the hearing.



The case will be back before the court on September 15 for a further hearing and a provisional trial date has been listed for November 28.



Judge Paul Sloan QC told Carr, of Langdon Road, Westerhope, Newcastle, and Bainbridge, of School Road, East Rainton: "I am adjourning your case for another pre-trial hearing on September 15.



"Before that date, you must provide defence statements, setting out an explanation and nature of your defences to the charges you face.



"Pending that hearing, you are both remanded in custody."



The two youths were given conditional bail.

Mr Wood, one of seven siblings, also leaves behind mum Angela Wood, dad Joe Wood and two daughters, Katelyn Walls, 16, and Georgia Hampton, eight.

He was known to be a big fan of Manchester United and loved scrambling on motorbikes.

He worked at Houghton Groundwork as foreman for around eight years.