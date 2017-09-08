Former Sunderland University student jailed alongside grooming gang members

A former Sunderland University student and former Nissan worker has been jailed after the grooming gang case in Newcastle.

A network of 17 men and one woman were found guilty after two years of trials, with eight men convicted of conspiracy to incite prostitution at Newcastle Crown Court.

They were convicted as part of the Operation Sanctuary investigation into a grooming gang that sexually abused vulnerable girls in Newcastle.

India-born Prabhat Nelli had been a postgraduate student at Sunderland University several years ago, and had also previously worked at Nissan.

The 34-year-old was jailed for four years for drugs and prostitution offences. He did not have sex with any of the girls but a person sharing his flat did.

Also sentenced yesterday was Iranian Eisa Mousavi who was jailed for 20 years three counts of rape, drugs and prostitution offences.

The 42-year-old took girls round to his flat in a tower block in Arthur's Hill, Newcastle, and raped one of them in his bedroom while she was "mortal drunk" while the others shouted outside for him to stop.

Taherul Alam, 32, of Normanton Terrace, Newcastle, was jailed for eight years for drugs offences, attempted sexual assault and a prostitution charge.

Known as T-Boss and with a son aged three, he gave a victim mephedrone in return for her having sex with his friend, telling her: "My boy wants you."

Monjur Choudhury, 33, of Philip Place, Newcastle, was jailed for five years for supplying drugs, prostitution and drugs offences.

Judge PennyMoreland will pass sentences on two more gang members today.

Northumbria Police, which mounted the widespread Operation Shelter inquiry, were criticised after it emerged they paid a child rapist known only as XY £10,000 to be an informant.