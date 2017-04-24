Floral tributes left to man who died at Sunderland house

A man who died after suffering ‘significant injuries’ at a house in Sunderland has been named locally as Barry Solomon.

A bouqet of flowers has been placed on the fence of a home in Kemble Square, in Downhill, after a man in his 40s was pronounced dead there on Saturday night.

Flowers left outside a house in Kemble Square, Downhill, where a man was pronounced dead on Saturday night.

He was found with “significant injuries”, according to Northumbria Police.

A woman continues to be questioned by detectives following the “unexplained” death, with three other people released on bail.

The four were arrested shortly after police were called out to the street on Saturday night.

The identity of the man has not yet been released and the Echo understands that formal identification is due to take place.

A card left within the flowers read: “To my brother Baz, gonna miss you so much.

“Love you with all my life and heart. Gone but never forgotten.

“RIP Baz love ya big sister.”

Another tribute on the card read: “Gone far too soon.

“RIP Barry, from Uncle Billy and Martha.”

Police officers in forensic suits have been seen at the house as they gather evidence.

One officer had a sniffer dog with her as the property was searched.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police added: “The death is still being treated as unexplained.”

Neighbours in the area spoke of their shock.

“The people who had lived there can’t have been in more than six months,” said one man who lives just a few doors away from the house.

“There seemed to be things going on quite often, so it was noisy.

“It’s sad that someone has died and we still don’t really know what went on yet.”

Another person living nearby added: “Everyone’s seen the police about in the street for the past couple of days.

“It’s not the nicest area, but there isn’t usually much trouble either, so the police aren’t around often.”