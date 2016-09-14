Five men arrested following Sunderland house shooting are released on bail

Five men arrested in connection with a shooting at a Sunderland house have been released on bail.

At about 4.35am on Monday police were informed a house had been damaged at an address in Clovelly Road in Hylton Castle.

Around an hour later a further report was received about bullet holes in a window in Craigshaw Square after the window was shot at with a firearm.

The shocking incident is believed to be related to an ongoing feud.

An investigation was launched and as a result of enquiries a number of searches were carried out, yesterday, at two addresses in Hylton Castle and one in Town End Farm.

Three men - aged 48, 29 and 26 – were arrested on suspicion of threats to cause damage.

Two further men aged 24 and 27 were then arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Northumbria Police say all five have now been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and keen to speak to anyone who was in the Hylton Castle area between 2am and 4am yesterday morning.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 106 120916 or alternatively they can ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.