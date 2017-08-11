Family of murdered Sunderland dad 'will never be able to accept' what has happened to him

The family of murdered Sunderland dad Michael Stead say they will never be able to accept his brutal slaying.

Four people were jailed on Friday for more than half a century after their convictions in relation to the attack.

Michael, 34, died nine months after he was twice targeted outside his home in Brady Street, Millfield, Sunderland, on March 21 last year.



In a statement issued through Northumbria Police, his relatives discussed the enormous impact his death on December 28 has had on their lives.

It said: "Michael's death remains a very raw and painful memory and will always be something that we associate with the Christmas period.

"To lose Michael due to his being so violently attacked, for no reason, is even more cruel. We had to watch Michael for nine months slowly getting more ill as a result of the terrible injuries

which had been inflicted on him.



"Michael's four year old daughter is now going to have to grow up without a father. His two teenage children will have to deal with a future without having their dad to turn to. As a family we

will never be able to accept what has happened to Michael."

Case senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lisa Theaker, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a cold and calculated attack by this group of four.

"In the course of the attack Michael was struck on the head with a hammer and suffered massive head injuries as result.

"We welcome today's sentences from the court and we hope this gives Michael's family some sense of justice."