Evil teenage pair guilty of torture and murder of Mark Shaw

A woman has been convicted of the murder of her new boyfriend who was tortured and killed at his home.

Mark Shaw was tied up, beaten, bitten, gagged, attacked with weapons and stabbed to death in Grange Villa, County Durham, in December last year.

Mark Shaw.

Read more: Murder victim left looking 'like elephant man' after suffering 80 wounds in attack by girlfriend and neighbour, court told





The 29-year-old suffered more than 80 injuries across his body in the shocking attack, at the hands of his girlfriend Zoe Warren, 19, and neighbour Keiran Adey, 19.



His body was found, still bound at the ankles, in a bedroom at his home.

Warren of Chipchase, Washington, Wearside, and Adey, 19, of Queen Street, Grange Villa, both denied murder and have been tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.





Jurors found Warren guilty of murder and a charge of intimidation in relation to an angry letter she sent to a new boyfriend after he told police she had confessed to him about the killing.



Adey was found guilty of murder.



They will both receive life sentences later today.

The pair have been found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court.

Chief Superintendent Adrian Green, from Durham Constabulary, said: “I am pleased that the investigation into the death of Mark Shaw has culminated in the successful convictions of Kieran Adey and Zoe Warren.



“This was a vicious and prolonged attack and there is no doubt that Mark suffered at the hands of his killers. I hope that these convictions will offer his family some comfort that justice has been served.”