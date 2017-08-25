Drunk Celtic fan who was denied entry to Sunderland game ends up in court

A Celtic football fan who turned up drunk at the Stadium of Light became abusive when he was refused entry.

Dylan Sweeney travelled to Sunderland from his home in Scotland for last month’s friendly game, Sunderland Magistrates’ Court heard.

“He was ejected from turnstile 54 for being drunk,” said Glenda Beck, prosecuting. Sweeney was abusive to stewards before he made his way to another turnstile which was just closing.

“He tried to force the doors open before police were called and he was arrested.”

Related: Solicitor takes potshot at Newcastle as fan banned for pitch invasion at Sunderland vs Celtic

Sweeney, 21, of Lewis Terrace, Bromlands, Ayr, admitted being drunk while trying to enter a football ground on July 29.

Jason Smith, defending, said: “As the bench will be aware there were many incidents of disorder that day. Mr Sweeney took no part in any of that.

“He turned up at the match having bought a ticket, but also after having had one too many.

“Mr Sweeney’s behaviour that day was unacceptable. He is otherwise a hard-working young man.”

Sweeney was sentenced to a conditional discharge of six months, and ordered to pay £105 costs.

Related: Trainee accountant Celtic fan spared jail after suffering head injury while attacking Sunderland shop