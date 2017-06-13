Driver's condition serious after car ploughs into telegraph pole

A young man suffered serious injuries after his car ploughed into a telegraph pole this morning.

The incident happened at 1.10am today, Tuesday, June 13, on Sunderland Road, in Hawthorn, Seaham.

A Vauxhall Astra travelling south towards Easington left the road while taking a left hand bend and collided with a telegraph pole and bridge parapet.

The 20-year-old driver of the car was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, with serious injuries.

No other cars were involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Police's Collision Investigation Unit on 0191 375 2159, quoting incident number 7 of June 13, 2017.