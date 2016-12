Police want to speak to these men in connection with an incident in Peterlee.

Peterlee Police are asking the public for information to help identify these males following an incident in the town's McDonald's restaurant.

Police want to speak to this man.

Although the photographs are unclear, officers are hoping someone will recognise the trio from their clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 for the attention of PCSO 7746 Burr.