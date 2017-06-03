Death toll rises to seven in London attack - 48 are now reported injured, three suspects were shot dead

The death toll after the London attack has risen to seven, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has announced.

Three men were shot dead after killing seven and injuring 48 more in the van and knife attack in London.

Armed Police officers on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge. Picture by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The killings on Saturday night were the second terrorist atrocity to hit the country in as many weeks after 22 were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Attackers brought carnage to the streets of the capital, stabbing a police officer and revellers with 12-inch knives, reportedly shouting "this is for Allah".

The trio were pictured wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, with Scotland Yard later confirming they were hoaxes.

Here is a recap of how the terror unfolded:

Picture by PA

:: Police were called at around 10.08pm to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge;

:: The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market;

:: Three men then left the vehicle and began to stab people, including a British Transport Police Officer;

:: The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

Emergency crews on London Bridge. Picture by PA

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle travelling at about 50mph strike people walking along the pavement.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter, who was at London Bridge, said: "A white van driver came speeding - probably about 50mph - veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement.

"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind."

Witness Eric described the terror attack as a "rampage".

He told BBC Radio 5 Live he saw three people get out the van and initially believed they were going to help those who had been injured.

He said: "The three people literally started kicking them, punching them, and took out knives. It was a rampage really."

The three men ran off towards the nearby bars and restaurants and there was a shout of "this is for Allah", he told the station.

Another witness called Gerard said the suspects stabbed a series of people near Borough Market and shouted, "This is for Allah".

Liam Connell was in Katzenjammers Bierhall in Southwark Street, where customers were told to evacuate by staff before armed police told them to get on the ground.

He told the Press Association: "Then someone came in off the street and he had a white cuff around his neck.

"(The man) said he had been stabbed in the neck and I was holding his bandage and wound while he was talking to the police."

Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation hospital said it was "on lockdown" to keep patients, relatives and staff safe, while a picture on social media showed armed police outside the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, where the walking wounded were reportedly taken.

London Ambulance Service Assistant Director of Operations Peter Rhodes said: "We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries."

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police said: "At this stage, we believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police. And at least 20 casualties have been taken to six hospitals across London.

"We believe three people were involved but we still have some more inquiries to be 100% confident on that."

He added officers were treating the incident as terrorism and additional police would be deployed in the capital.

Police have opened a casualty bureau line for people concerned about loved ones on 0800 0961 233.

The attack has received widespread condemnation from political leaders, with London mayor Sadiq Khan calling it "deliberate and cowardly".

He said: "This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night.

"I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events."

The Government's Cobra emergency committee will meet on Sunday, Downing Street said.

Media in France reported that two French citizens were injured in the attack.

A statement from the Elysee said: "The attack which struck London, days after that which took place in Manchester, is a new abominable and cowardly attack against our free society.

"Fellow French citizens are among the injured. France is putting everything in place to assist them."

BBC reporter Holly Jones was at the bridge when the incident happened, and was told by an injured French woman that she did not know where the two people who had been with her were.

Ms Jones said: "She told me in French: 'I don't know where those two other people are.' So the police are checking the Thames.

"They were right near the edge of the bridge. It looks potentially they could have been thrown over."

Fourteen people injured in the attack were taken to King's College Hospital, in Denmark Hill, south London.

A spokesman said: " The Emergency Department at King's College Hospital (Denmark Hill) received 14 casualties (six females and eight males) following the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market in central London.

"One patient has been discharged."

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told radio station FranceInfo four French citizens were injured in the attack.