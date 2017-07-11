David Wilson murder trial: Still no verdict from jurors deliberating over grandad's death

Murder jurors have not yet delivered a verdict in the trial of a man accused of stabbing a stranger to death in his bed.

David Wilson was killed at his home in Southwick, Sunderland, in the early hours of December 14, 2014.

Prosecutors claim Daniel Johnson murdered the 49-year-old, which he denies, and he is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors have heard the 20-year-old accused had mugged Mr Wilson's partner in the street and then used his keys to get into the couple's flat, where he carried out the killing.

Johnson did not give evidence from the witness box during the trial but has claimed through his legal team "it wasn't me".

After a month-long trial, jurors retired to consider the verdict on Friday last week and continued deliberations on Monday.

After a further day of discussions today, no verdict has yet been reached. The panel will resume deliberations when the case is back in court tomorrow

Johnson, of Mulberry Gardens, Gateshead, denies murder.