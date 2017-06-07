David Wilson murder trial: Jury sworn in

A murder jury has been sworn in the trial over the death of a Sunderland man.

Daniel Johnson, 21, is accused of the murder of David Wilson, 49, who died in Southwick in December 14 2014.

At Newcastle Crown Court a jury was selected and sworn then told the case would start tomorrow.

Mr Justice Males told them: "Tomorrow, the prosecution will open the case, tell you what it is all about and what the prosecution say the allegations are.

"It will get properly underway then."

Jurors were told the trial is expected to involve more than 50 witnesses.

No details about Mr Wilson's death, or Johnson's alleged involvement in it, were outlined.

Johnson, of Howe Street, Gateshead, denies murder.

The trial continues tomorrow.