David Wilson murder trial: Jury sent out to consider verdict

Jurors have retired to consider a verdict in the trial over a dad who was found stabbed to death in his bed.

David Wilson was killed at his home in Southwick, Sunderland, in the early hours of December 14 2014.

Prosecutors claim Daniel Johnson murdered the 49-year-old, which he denies, and he is being tried by at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors have heard the 20-year-old accused had mugged Mr Wilson's partner in the street and then used his keys to get into the couple's flat, where he carried out the killing.

Johnson did not give evidence from the witness box during the trial but has claimed through his legal team "it wasn't me".

After a month-long trial jurors have deliberated for around two hours but have not yet reached a verdict.

The panel will resume deliberations when the case is back in court on Monday.

Johnson, of Mulberry Gardens, Gateshead, denies murder.