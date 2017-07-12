David Wilson murder trial: Family speaks of 'emotional rollercoaster' following dad's killing

David Wilson's daughter has said justice has been served following the conviction of her father's killer.

Mr Wilson was killed in December 2014. Today, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court convicted Daniel Johnson, 20, of his murder.

Today, his victim's daughter, Tara, has made a statement.

She said: "The last two-and-a-half years have been a traumatic and emotional rollercoaster. However, I have been very fortunate to have the support from my family, friends and the police throughout the whole investigation.

"Today has given us what we have always hoped to achieve and that is to see the right person convicted and held responsible for taking Dad from us.

"Daniel Johnson has shown no remorse or given any indication as to why he had murdered my Dad. As a family and individually we will always have that question in our minds.

"It does bring me some comfort to know we have seen this case through to the end That we have been given justice for Dads murder. That Daniel Johnson is behind bars and can never cause this to happen to anyone or any family again.

"Today marks our beginning to grieve properly. Nothing can bring Dad back, he was a unique character, full of energy, positivity and humour, we can take some comfort to move forward. Keeping Dad forever in our minds and always in our heart."

Mr Wilson's brother Ian thanked the police team for their work on the investigation, which has spanned 30 months, the media for supporting numerous appeals to find the killer and the public for their "kind words".

He continued: "There have been many times over the last months when we thought no-one would be found accountable for David’s murder, but through hard work and dedication with a never-give-up attitude from these people justice has been done, and this evil person convicted. We can only but try and move forward with our lives now.

"David was a kind and gentle man who was a grandad, dad, son, brother, uncle and friend who would only help someone and not hurt them a gentle giant who was both loved and respected in the community he will be sadly missed by all of us ."