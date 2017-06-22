David Wilson murder trial: Calls made from grandad's phone following death

Three calls were made from a murder victim's mobile phone after he was killed, jurors have heard.

David Wilson, 49, was found dead in bed with seven stab wounds by his boyfriend Scott Hoyle, 36, at their home in Southwick, Sunderland in the early hours of December 14 2014.

Daniel Johnson, of Mulberry Gardens, Gateshead, is accused of the murder and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutors claim the 20-year-old killer used his victim's Samsung mobile telephone to make a 999 call to the police and ask for a lift home after he committed the murder.

Jurors have been shown an itemised list of calls, compiled by telephone company Vodafone, in relation to a Samsung mobile which had been bought by Mr Wilson just days before his death.

It revealed a five second call at 4.40am, on the morning of the killing, had been made to the NHS number 111.

At 4.41am another call was made, this time to the non-emergency police number 101 and lasted just four seconds.

A third call, just moments later, was made to the 999 service, which prosecutors claim was made by Johnson, asking police for a lift home after the murder.

A recording of the call, which lasted five minutes and 58 seconds, has been played to jurors in full.

During the conversation a man, who prosecutors claim was Johnson, told the emergency operator he had been out at a party in Sunderland and needed to get back home to Gateshead.

The operator told the man: "Unfortunately, there is nothing we would be able to do, we couldn't transport you or anything."

The caller told the operator he was near the Stadium of Light and that the people whose party he had been at would now all be in bed.

He said: "I haven't got a clue where I'm going from here."

During the conversation the caller added: "I don't know what I'm going to do."

The operator suggested that the caller could make a reverse-charge call to someone or even try to wake people up back at the house he had been at.

The caller told operator he used to live in Hylton Castle, told him about his poor eyesight and explained he was walking near a pub called the Half Way House.

The caller added: "I just don't know where I'm going."

After more than five minutes of conversation on the emergency line, the caller thanked the operator for the help and said goodbye. Johnson denies murder.

The trial continues.