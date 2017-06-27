David Wilson murder trial: Accused 'didn't seem bothered' after confessing to stabbing

A second woman has told jurors she heard a man on trial for murder confess that he had stabbed someone.

Daniel Johnson is accused of murdering David Wilson, 49, who was stabbed to death at the home he shared with his boyfriend Scott Hoyle, 36, in Southwick, Sunderland, in the early hours of December 14 2014.

Prosecutors claim the 20-year-old took Mr Hoyle's keys when he mugged him in the street then used them to get into the flat, where he carried out the killing.

Johnson, of Mulberry Gardens, Gateshead, denies murder and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors have heard Johnson told a woman he was living with at the time that he had stabbed someone in the neck when he got home, just hours after Mr Wilson was murdered.

The woman told the court Johnson "didn't seem bothered" about what he said he had done and that he also confessed to a burglary.

The court heard Johnson had been at a party in Sunderland and got home to Gateshead after 7am on the morning of the murder.

A second housemate, who was there when Johnson arrived home, has told jurors she heard the conversation Johnson had about the stabbing.

When asked by prosecutor Robert Smith QC what she had heard Johnson say, the woman replied: "That he had stabbed someone in the neck and taken certain objects from a house."

The woman confirmed that on the night Johnson had gone to the house part in Sunderland, she saw a Facebook video of him posted online, which appeared to show having a "suicide shot" of Tequila, which involves salt being snorted up the nose and alcohol poured into the eye.

Johnson denies murder.

The trial continues.