David Wilson murder trial: Accused 'asked police for lift home'

An intruder stabbed a householder to death then rang the police to ask for a lift home, a murder jury has heard.

Daniel Johnson plunged a blade into David Wilson's neck as he lay in bed at his home in the early hours of December 14, 2014 and caused "massive and immediate" blood loss, Newcastle Crown Court has been told today.

David Wilson died in 2014.

Prosecutors say the 20-year-old stranger used his victim's Samsung mobile telephone to ring the police after the killing.

Robert Smith QC told Newcastle Crown Court the call was an "attempt to persuade the police to give the person using the telephone, the caller, a lift to his home in Gateshead."

Mr Smith said evidence during the trial will show "that the caller and the person who killed David Wilson were one and the same".

Mr Wilson, 49, died as a result of being stabbed at his home in Southwick Road, Sunderland.

Daniel Johnson is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

His body was found by his partner later that morning.

Johnson, of Mulberry Gardens, Gateshead, denies murder.

The trial continues.