'Dangerous' Sunderland rapist jailed for 14 years after hour-long attack on woman

A violent rapist who dragged a stranger into a deserted park where he subjected her to a shocking hour-long attack has been jailed for 14 years.

Adam Martin, 19, brutally raped and beat his victim in bushes at Roker Park, Sunderland, before leaving her half naked and in shock on a freezing cold morning last year.

Police at the scene of last year's attack.

After her ordeal, the sobbing woman was seen by a nearby resident, wearing no lower clothing, "crawling in the middle of the road, distressed and frightened" with cuts, bruises and scrapes all over her body.

Prosecutor Christopher Knox told Newcastle Crown Court the victim had been out drinking and clubbing in the city centre with friends and Martin had jumped in their taxi at the end of their night, despite living in the opposite direction to where they were going.

Martin waited until the group of friends dispersed after the cab journey, got his victim on her own and dragged her into the park then pushed her into some bushes where he attacked her.

The court heard Martin used his body weight to apply pressure to the victim's neck during the rape and told her "calm down, it will be fine when it's all over".

An hour after the group arrived in the area and the attack began, Martin got in an another taxi to get away from the scene.

The woman's phone, bank card, shoes and underwear were all left in the park while she crawled for help.

Mr Knox told the court: "Bodycam footage of the police who attended showed she had twigs in her hair, her make-up was smudged, her lip was swollen and burst with dry blood on it.

"All she was able to tell the police was 'he forced me to have sex in the park. He dragged me into the bushes'."

Mr Knox added: "There was clearly a great deal of violence used on this young woman, she was in a terrible state."

At the time of the attack, Martin was on a bail for meeting a teenage school pupil he had befriended online.

Martin had "hugged and caressed" the girl on a field in Sunderland.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Martin to 14 years behind bars with a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and sex offender registration.

The judge told him: "Your recognised how drunk she was outside the club and got into a taxi with her, despite it gong in the opposite direction.

"You got out when she did.

"You waited until she was on her own before taking her to a very secluded spot where the offence took place.

"You forced your victim to have sex against her will.

"You took advantage of her drunken and vulnerable state.

"You left her half naked, in a public place, freezing cold, in the early hours of the morning."

Martin, of Joan Avenue, Grangetown, Sunderland, denied rape but was convicted by a jury.

He admitted sexual activity with a child in relation to the schoolgirl he met online but claimed he did not know her age.

Adam Birkby, defending, said Martin had a very difficult childhood and has been the subject of violence and verbal abuse while on remand due to the nature of his offending.

Mr Birkby said Martin has limited intellectual capacity with long term difficulties that can be tackled while he serves his sentence.

Detective Inspector Paul Young, of Northumbria Police CID, said after Monday's sentence: "Martin is clearly a very dangerous individual and I am pleased he is now behind bars and not able to cause any further harm to vulnerable young women.

"This was an horrific incident for his victim and I would like to thank her for her bravery in helping us to make sure he faced the consequences of his actions on that night."