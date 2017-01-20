Danger driver jailed for more than six years after devastating death smash

A killer driver has been jailed following the death of a loving family man who had just become a grandad.

Ryan Gilling 26, was doing at least 70mph when he lost control of his BMW and crashed head-on into a Seat Ibiza driven by Tony Stokoe.

Victim Tony Stokoe and his wife Marie.

Mr Stokoe, 50, died at the scene of the crash in Salter's Lane, Shotton Colliery.

Gilling staggered away from the wreckage and wasn’t arrested until he checked himself into hospital and doctors called the police, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Mr Stokoe's car was propelled backwards into a brick bus shelter, which collapsed and fell on it.

A car following Gilling's car was written off after his car was also propelled backwards by the impact.

The scene of the crash in Salter's Lane, Shotton Colliery.

Gilling, of Manor House Estate, Shotton Colliery, admitted causing death by dangerous driving on November 5 last year.

The court heard it was raining heavily and Gilling was accelerating as he drove through the start of the 40mph limit.

He had only been back on the roads for two weeks after completing a 12-month ban for an offence of racing on the public highway in Scotland.

Glen Gatland, for Gilling, said it was not a prolonged period of bad driving, and Gilling was 'truly sorry' for what he had done.

Jailing Gilling for six years and nine months, Judge Simon Bourne-Arton said no sentence he could pass could compensate Mr Stokoe's family for their loss.

Gilling was banned from driving for three years from the date of his release from custody.

Following the tragedy, Mr Stokoe's wife Marie, 48, said the father-of-three lived for his family and worked hard to provide for them.

In a statement released by Durham Constabulary, she added: “Tony was a loving husband, dad to Danielle, 25, Abbie, 17, and Adam, 23, grandad to seven-week-old Gracie-Mae, uncle, brother and son.

“Tony lived life to the full, and as a keen biker he loved riding his motorcycles to favourite spots in Whitby and Scarborough.

“He also liked listening to rock music while working on his bikes and cars in his garage.

“He was full of fun and a real practical joker who always had the last laugh.”

Marie added: “We had recently become grandparents for the first time and Tony loved spending time with Gracie-Mae.

“He was excited about what the future might hold for her.”

An inquest into Mr Stokoe’s death has previously been opened and adjourned by the coroner following a hearing at his court in Crook.

“He was full of fun and a real practical joker”

Investigating officer, Sgt Jonathan Morgan, of Durham Police, said: "No sentence could ever compensate for the devastation which Gilling caused Tony's family, but I hope the length of time he will serve behind bars will serve as a clear message to others about how they drive.

"Our inquiries into this incident continue and two people remain on bail on suspicion of assisting an offender. Any new information will be gratefully received."

Two other men, aged 28 and 33 and both from Shotton Colliery, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remain on bail pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.