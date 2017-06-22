Cyclist hurt in Sunderland hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run involving a car and a cyclist in Sunderland.
The incident happened on Whitburn Road at 11:05am on Saturday, June 17, at the roundabout next to Morrisons supermarket.
A dark coloured VW Passat Estate car and a cyclist collided, the estate vehicle failed to stop at the scene.
The male cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
Police are appealing for any witnesses and the driver of the estate vehicle to contact Motor Patrols on 101 quoting reference: 512 of 170617
