Cyclist hurt in Sunderland hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run involving a car and a cyclist in Sunderland.

The incident happened on Whitburn Road at 11:05am on Saturday, June 17, at the roundabout next to Morrisons supermarket.

A dark coloured VW Passat Estate car and a cyclist collided, the estate vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

The male cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses and the driver of the estate vehicle to contact Motor Patrols on 101 quoting reference: 512 of 170617