Convicted Sunderland conman given permission to appeal against trial verdict

A builder found guilty of conning the public has been given permission to appeal against his convictions.

Gary Young, who ran Marley Roofcare from from Havelock Court, in Sunderland, was found guilty of six offences at a the city's magistrates' court after a trial which took place in his absence.

He was due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court today until he was given permission to appeal against the original verdict.

His barrister, Shaun Routledge, told the court Young had been unaware that the trial was to be held on March 1 and 2.

Mr Routledge said: "He was informed of his convictions in his absence by a local newspaper, the Sunderland Echo.

"Thereafter, he attended the magistrates' court."

At an early hearing, Young - as sole director of Marley Roofcare - denied six charges of engaging in an unfair commercial practice between January 2015 and June of last year.

Five of these were of knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence and which materially distorted the economic behaviour of the average consumer with regard to a product.

The sixth count was one of engaging in commercial practice containing false information likely to have caused the average consumer to take a transactional decision they would not have taken otherwise.

Mr Recorder Toby Hedworth granted the company permission to appeal against the convictions and said the builder "had not had the opportunity to put his case".

The appeal will be heard at Newcastle Crown Court on August 17.