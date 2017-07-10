Charges against boxer dropped over nightclub incident which saw granddad die

A Wearside boxer is no longer facing a court trial over his alleged part in a nightclub incident which saw a granddad die.

Jordan King, 24, was due to a face a charge of affray over a disturbance at Loveshack in Durham City on Sunday, July 24, last year.

Stewart Anderson, pictured holding granddaughter Neve Allcroft, with daughters Kelly Beston, left and Kay Allcroft.

Hetton man Stewart Anderson died after collapsing following the incident

Officers from Durham Police were called by staff at the nightclub at about 1am.

Mr Anderson, a dad-of-two and granddad was pronounced dead some time later.

Police confirmed in January that no further action would be taken against seven members of the club’s door staff who were also arrested in connection with the incident.

The Loveshack club

The Independent Police Complaints Commission launched an examination into what happened to Mr Anderson, who worked as a freelance tiler.

The police watchdog had received a mandatory referral from Durham Constabulary as its officers attended the incident.

At a hearing held at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court last month, Alan King, 56, of Houghton Road, Hetton, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray, while his son Jordan pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

District judge Martin Walker ordered Alan King to pay costs of £80, a victim surcharge of £85 and also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Jordan King was due to face trial this month, but Durham Police and Peterlee Magistrates’ Court have confirmed that the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the charges against him over lack of evidence.

Mr Anderson’s daughters Kay Allcroft and Kelly Beston spoke of their loss just days after their father’s death.

In a statement released through Durham Constabulary, they said: “Dad was a very hard-working man who, when not at work, was utterly devoted to his beloved granddaughter Neve.

“We are devastated to have lost our dad in such sudden and shocking circumstances.

“He will be hugely missed not only by his family but also his circle of friends.”