CCTV released after brick thrown through window in Sunderland

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace after a brick was thrown through a window in Sunderland.

A home in Plains Farm, Sunderland, was targeted on Tuesday, June 26.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police investigating an incident of criminal damage in Sunderland have released images of a man they want to trace.

"The incident happened at a house in Plains Farm, Sunderland on Tuesday, June 26, at 11pm, when brick was thrown at a window, which smashed.

"Officers are carrying out inquiries into the incident and are appealing for the man pictured to get in contact.

"He was in the area at the time and may have information that could help with the enquiry.

"The man or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 075056D/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."