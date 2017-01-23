CCTV appeal over axe-wielding robbers

Police have issuing CCTV images of a gang of axe-wielding robbers who tried to rob a shop.

At 9.20pm on Thursday, January 19, three men entered a shop in North Terrace, just off Claremont Road in Newcastle.

Two of them approached the counter and one pulled out a small axe and demanded money.

The third man stood at the doorway and kept watch.

The staff member refused., and the gang left the store empty-handed.

The man with the axe was wearing a distinctive green Carbrini hooded top, the second a green hooded top, and the lookout grey jogging bottoms with the word 'Adidas' on the rear of the left leg.

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and police today released CCTV images of two men who they want to identify and speak to about the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1077 19/01/17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.