CCTV appeal after woman scarred for life in nightclub glassing

Police today released CCTV of a group of people they want to speak to after a serious assault in a nightclub which left a woman scarred for life.

Kirsty Rustman, 30, was out celebrating a friend's birthday at Livello bar in Newcastle when a woman threw a drink over fiancé Matthew Hurst on the dancefloor.

Kirsty Rustman with her fianc Matthew Hurst.

She then smashed a glass into Kirsty's face in an unprovoked attack which caused a 3in cut across her forehead, just millimetres from her right eye.

Her attacker fled the scene and Kirsty underwent treatment at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where she received nine stitches for the injury, which has left her scarred for life.

In March, Kirsty - who is from Essex, but now lives in Durham - released pictures of her injuries and appealed for the person responsible to come forward and speak to police.

But the attacker has not done so, and police today released images of a group of people who they say are key witnesses to the assault in a bid to find the person responsible.

Kirsty Rustman was scarred for life in the unprovoked attack.

Detectives investigating the case had warned they would release the CCTV image if none of the group came forward.

Detective Constable Paul Horner, from Northumbria Police's Central CID team, said: "These witnesses have had plenty of opportunities to come forward and it is vital we speak to them.

"We believe they were with the offender on the evening of the assault, so we want to speak to them about what took place in the bar that night.

"Family, friends and colleagues of those in the image will know who they are and we would appeal for those people to do the right thing and contact police.

"Kirsty has been deeply affected by this assault, but she has been immensely brave throughout our investigation and we will be doing all we can to identify the suspect in this case.

"We would ask the people in this image to think about the impact this has had on Kirsty and contact police on 101 or by coming in to one of our stations.

"We would also directly appeal to the woman responsible for this assault to come forward and work with us to establish what happened that evening."

The incident happened at about 11pm on Saturday, February 4, and the attacker was in her late 20s or early 30s, about 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build.

She had long, straight dark hair, was heavily made up and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who was in the bar at the time of the attack, or knows the identity of the people in the CCTV image, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 29 05/02/17.