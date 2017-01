Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after a bike was stolen in Sunderland.

The bike was taken from outside the Premier Store in Borough Road around 2.40pm on Tuesday, December 6.

Officers are keen to trace the man pictured as he was in the area at the time and may be able to help police with enquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference OIC 2598 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.