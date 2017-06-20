CCTV appeal after attempted armed robbery at Sunderland shop

An appeal has been launched to trace a man following an attempted armed robbery in Sunderland.

A CCTV image has been released by Northumbria Police today.

The incident happened at the Premier Store, Benedict Road, Roker - an offender entered the shop armed with two knives. They demanded cash, but left empty handed.

It happened on Friday, May 19 at 9.05am.

Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries and are appealing for the man pictured to get in contact. He was in the area at the time and may have information that could help.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 57112X/17. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.