Can you help solve six-year crime mystery after shopkeeper savagely attacked on 'Children In Need' night in attempted shop robbery?

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for help to catch armed raiders on the sixth anniversary of an attempted shop robbery in which a shopkeeper was seriously injured.

David Basrai suffered serious head injuries after being attacked with a weapon by two men who entered his Oxclose Convenience Store in Oxclose Village Centre, Washington, at 10:35pm on Friday, November 18, 2011.

Oxclose Convenience Store

The 48-year-old was seriously injured but managed to make his way home and call police. He was then taken to hospital where he spent a number of months recovering.

Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident are appealing, six years on from the crime, for anyone with any information that could help them catch the men responsible to come forward.

Sergeant Iain Saville said: "This was a terrifying experience for Mr Basrai and his family to have to go through and work is still ongoing to try and find the men responsible for this brutal attack.

"It happened on Friday November 18, the night of Children in Need 2011, and we are making a fresh appeal to public today, the day of Children in Need 2017, in the hope that someone, somewhere, might know something and come forward and speak to us.

"Six years is a long time and I'd urge anyone who may have withheld information in the past to come forward now and pass it on.

"You can either ring us on the 101 number or if you ring Crimestoppers you can pass any information on without giving your name or personal details."

Anyone who has any information can contact Northumbria Police on 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.