Can you help find car stolen from Sunderland home?

A blue Ford Focus has been stolen from outside a home in Sunderland.

Police officers are carrying out inquiries in the city following the theft, which happened in Haven Court, Sunderland.

The car, with registration number YH05 LNX, was stolen between 6pm on Wednesday, October 11 and 9am on Thursday, October 12.

If you have any information, or if you witnessed the crime, contact Northumbria Police on 101. The reference number is 193121017.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.