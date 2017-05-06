Bus and car crash leaves vehicle trapped under rubble of wall

This is the aftermath of a smash between a car and a bus in which everyone involved walked away unscathed.

The collision happened at around 10.30pm yesterday in Dairy Lane, Houghton, on the corner with the Old Brewery flats and the roundabout with the A690.

The scene of the crash today.

Northumbria Police say it involved a blue Honda Civic and a Go North East service bus and caused a 50ft stretch of wall and metal fencing caused to collapse.

The Echo understands the collision between the vehicles led the bus to collide with the wall.

The number 20 Prince Bishops service had been heading from Durham towards South Shields when the incident happened.

The two men inside the Honda, the driver of the bus and its three passengers escaped unhurt, with a crew of paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service on hand to check over those involved.

The damage to the wall and fence off Dairy Lane in Houghton.

A silver car which had been parked facing the wall inside the car park for the apartments has been left trapped by the debris.

This morning, the pathway outside the flats leading to the row of shops on Durham Road, remains cordoned off.

Police have alerted engineers at Sunderland City Council about the collapsed wall.

In addition to the damage caused to the fence and brickwork, the collision also left a road sign on the section of grass between the two sides of carriageway off the roundabout damaged.

The bin on the left hand side of this photo and the sign on the right were struck by the vehicles as they collided.

Tyre marks can be seen across the grass, along with smashed glass next to the corner of the wall.

It also appears one of the vehicles struck a rubbish bin, pulling it from the ground.

Go North East has said it is working with collision investigators as an inquiry is carried out into the crash.

Northumbria Police has appealed for witnesses and has asked anyone with information to contact 101, quoting incident 1225 of yesterday's date.

The path remains shut to people on foot today.

Police tape surrounds the damaged area,