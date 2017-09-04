Burglar fell through roof of Sunderland Greggs store during raid

A burglar caused £1,200 of damage to a shop - after he fell through the roof.

Kieron Flynn targeted Greggs in Chester Road, Sunderland, in the early hours of July 12, South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 25-year-old fell through the roof of a stock room but his raid alerted security staff who then called police.

Flynn was found nearby pushing a wheelie bin containing two till drawers taken during the break-in.

“The premises had been left locked and alarmed after staff closed for business the previous day,” said Paul Anderson, prosecuting.

“The alarm is monitored via CCTV by a security company.

“Their control room operator was alerted to activity with in the premises at about 2.15am.

“In turn, he alerted the police.

“Officers arrived to find Flynn nearby pushing a wheelie bin.

“In the bin were two till drawers which had been taken in the burglary.”

The court heard staff later found damage in a stock room, and a water pipe which was running.

Flynn, of Westoe Road, South Shields, admitted burglary on July 12.

He has 51 previous convictions.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “Mr Flynn was induced to commit this offence by pressure applied by others.

“He does not answer for criminal damage, and any damage to the premises was not deliberate, it was caused when he fell through the roof.

“His offending has diminished in recent years, and this offence was committed out of fear from the threats he received.

“Mr Flynn realises he must find a way to resist such pressure if it is applied again in future.

“He pleads guilty today, and throws himself on the mercy of the court.”

Flynn was sentenced to a community order of 18 months, including 25 rehabilitation activity days, and 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £330 in costs and compensation.