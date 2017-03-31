Bomb disposal squad called to Sunderland street

Bomb disposal experts were called to a Sunderland street today when a gardener found a hand grenade.

Police were alerted when a householder in Torquay Road found the grenade in his back garden at around 9.15am.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said the road was closed for a short time while the incident was dealt with.

She said: "The EOD (Explosive Ordnanace Disposal unit), attended and identified it as an empty shell, which was disposed of safely."

The street backs on to Thorney Close Primary School, where staff were advised to keep the children out of the yard until the situation was sorted.