Body found in blazing car in Sunderland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a body was found in a car that was on fire in Sunderland.

Firefighters were called out after reports of a car on fire at 12.50am in Success Road in Shiney Row.

They found the body in the vehicle while extinguishing the flames.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are on-going.

A spokesman for Nothumbria Police said: "Extra police are in the area as officers carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances and offer reassurance to local residents.

"Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 39 150817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."