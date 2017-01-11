Arrests after burglary at famous North East fish restaurant

Police investigating a burglary at a fish restaurant in Tynemouth have made arrests and charged two men.

The break-in happened at 10pm on Tuesday, January 3 at Riley's Fish Shack in King Edwards Bay in North Tyneside.

Officers investigating the offence have charged two men aged 35 and 38 with joint burglary, criminal damage and joint theft of a bicycle, both are due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 11.

A third man aged 37, arrested in connection with the burglary has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 240 of 07/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.