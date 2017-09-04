Arrest after biker dies in County Durham collision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a biker was killed in a collision with a car in County Durham.

The collision happened at around 1.40pm on Saturday, September 2, on the A68 between Consett and Tow Law.

It involved a BMW 330 which was travelling north and collided with a Honda CBR motorcycle travelling south.

The 46-year-old motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW – a 23-year-old man – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is helping police with their enquiries.

The road was closed for six hours to allow for collision investigation work to be carried out.

Any witnesses are being urged to call Durham Police on 101 and ask for the Collision Investigation Unit.