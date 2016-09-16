Armed police in Sunderland street as part of city shooting probe

Armed police were called to a Sunderland street today as part of an ongoing probe into a city shooting.

Officers were called to Elmwood Street this afternoon.

Northumbria Police said their presence was in relation to a "firearms incident" after shots were fired at a house in Craigshaw Square on Monday.

According to one concerned resident, the officers have been on the scene for two-and-a-half hours, and some of them are currently inside a property.

The resident told the Echo that they have been told to stay indoors, and that they have seen 15 armed police.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police are in attendance around the Elmwood Street area of Sunderland following a firearms incident at Craigshaw Square on Monday, September 12.

"Five people have been arrested in response to the incident as part of ongoing enquiries.

"Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance."