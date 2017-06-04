Armed police guard Sunderland's Race for Life

Armed police were deployed at Sunderland's Race for Life in the wake of the London terror attack last night.

Armed officers from Northumbria Police maintained a presence at the event, which saw almost 1,500 women take part in the 5k and 10k events - with hundreds more spectators turning out to watch.

The UK continues to be on "severe" alert following last night's van and knife attacks in the capital, which left seven dead and 48 injured, meaning another attack is considered highly likely.

However, there was no need for the officers to so much as raise their arms at the Race for Life in Sunderland's Herrington Country Park, where they smiled for the cameras at the friendly event.