Armed officers to be deployed for Great North Run weekend

Armed police officers will deployed to cover the Great North Run, the force has confirmed.

Northumbria Police are finalising plans ahead of next weekend’s Simplyhealth Great North Run 2017, which will see some 57,000 runners take part - and tens of thousands more out supporting.

The world-famous half marathon returns to the region this Sunday, September 10th, with the Simplyhealth Great North 5K, Simplyhealth Mini and Junior Great North Run taking place on Saturday, September 9th.

Officers said they are looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of runners to the region as policing plans are finalised ahead of the Simplyhealth Great North Run 2017, and have a plan in place to ensure the event is as safe as possible in the current climate.

Fire arms officers will be on patrol over the full weekend, with police chiefs inviting members of the public to stop and chat to the armed men and women - and not be afraid to ask for a selfie.

Police Cadets and Mini Police will be out in force to help the adult officers.

Chief Inspector Jamie Pitt, Northumbria Police, will be the Silver Commander for the event.

Our firearms officers who will be on patrol throughout the weekend. If you get a chance make sure to stop and say hello, they can answer any questions you may have and you may even get a selfie!

He said: "The Great North Run is an amazing event and we here at Northumbria Police are looking forward to meeting competitors and spectators from every corner of the globe.

“I have worked the Great North Run in previous years and I do so with pride again this year. The atmosphere from the public is fantastic and it is a joy to be involved in.

"A number of our police officers and police staff will also be running the race and we are proud to give them our full backing as they push hard for their final few days of training ahead of next weekend.

"Those officers on duty will be highly visible all along the race route that will be able to assist with any concerns or questions runners or spectators may have.

He added: “Roads will be very busy all throughout weekend but we have been extremely thorough in planning how we will manage traffic and road networks. We have been working tirelessly with local transport providers to ensure all public transport runs as smoothly and with as little disruption as possible.

"The Great North Run is such a fantastic spectacle and it fills me with pride to be able to help ensure it passes without incident. We are incredibly lucky to have an event like this take place in the North East; it is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase just how great our region is.”

Police, race organisers, local authorities and the public transport providers have been working for a number of months to ensure the event passes without incident.

An enhanced Metro service will be in operation on the day of the race and some stations will be closed to the public to minimise disruption for those travelling to and from the finish line. Local residents have been contacted to inform them of the road closures in place over the weekend.

More information about travelling by Metro is available on the NEXUS website which you can view by visiting: https://www.nexus.org.uk/metro/greatnorthrun.

For further information about the race itself, road closures and viewing points then visit the Great Run Company website at: http://www.greatrun.org/great-north-run.