Appeal after vandals attack cars at Hetton garage

Motorcycle-riding vandals attacked cars at a Hetton garage.

Police have appealed for for information after an attack at Hetton Motor Company in Station Road, at around 2.50pm on Friday, April 21.

Two men on an orange-coloured off-road motorbike pulled up near the garage forecourt, before one of them jumped off the motorbike.

One man was described as wearing a ski mask and the other is thought to have been wearing a motorcycle helmet.#

One man then used a hammer or similar tool to smash the windscreens of five vehicles parked on the garage forecourt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 0653 210417.