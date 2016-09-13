Appeal after brick thrown through police car window

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after one of their cars was damaged by a brick.

On Sunday, September 11, at around 2pm there was a collision in Elemore Lane in Easington Lane.

Motor patrols attended and while they were dealing with the incident a brick was thrown through the back window of a police car.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the damage and are appealing for witnesses.

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 692 110916. Or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.