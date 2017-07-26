Alleged burglary at Tesco store

An alleged burglary has taken place at a Tesco store.

Durham Police were called out to the Tesco Express store in Stockton Road, Seaham, after an incident sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The store was closed at the time and no-one was left injured.

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said: "Police were called to a report of a burglary at the Tesco Express store in Stockton Road, Seaham.

"The incident is believed to have taken place overnight between Monday and Tuesday while the store was closed.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesman for Tesco said: "We were concerned to hear of this incident and are glad that no-one was injured.

"We will be assisting the police with their investigation."