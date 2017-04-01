Alleged assault in Sunderland street

Emergency services were called to an incident outside a shop in Sunderland.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Castleford Road where a suspected assault is said to have taken place.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said they were called to the street at 7.25pm on Friday and treated a man on the scene.

He was transferred to Sunderland Royal Hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Northumbria Police were unavailable to comment.